Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for January 6

Most of the coins keep trading in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.87% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB has broken the local resistance of $719.88. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $730 zone.

On the daily time frame, the rate of the native exchange is on its way to the resistance of $732.11. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $760 range.

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $760.

If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the resistance of $793.86 shortly.

BNB is trading at $721.49 at press time.