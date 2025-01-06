Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for January 6

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has midterm rally of Binance Coin (BNB) started by now?
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 15:54
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins keep trading in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.87% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB has broken the local resistance of $719.88. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $730 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of the native exchange is on its way to the resistance of $732.11. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $760 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $760. 

    If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the resistance of $793.86 shortly.

    BNB is trading at $721.49 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

