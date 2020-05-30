Bitcoin Whale Receives 11,660 BTC and Sends 10,660 BTC to Anonymous Wallet

Tweet-based article

A crypto whale received 111,259,669 USD in Bitcoin on Friday and then transferred the same amount to an unknown wallet. He paid a $0.45 fee for that

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Whale Alert has spotted two gargantuan Bitcoin transactions over the past twenty-four hours.

Curiously, they went through the same BTC address – a Bitcoin whale first received 11,660 BTC and then simply sent this mammoth-sized amount of money on to another wallet.

The fee he paid for sending these funds was less than half of a dollar.

Sending 10,660 BTC to anon wallet

On Friday, May 29, the owner of the BTC wallet 1Lox7GiFiMunSuTCFZxZrkDUX5H3VTiLeq received a staggering amount of crypto - 11,660 BTC (111,259,669 USD).

Around six hours ago, the same wallet transferred 10,660 BTC (99,840,840 USD) to a wallet with an unregistered owner. The fee to send this giant amount of funds was merely $0.45 (0.00004720 BTC).

However, the details of the blockchain transaction show that the whale sent on exactly the same amount of BTC - 11,660.

Image via Blockchain.com

‘Anyone with 100 BTC can be considered a whale’: Adam Back

The Blockstream CEO Adam Back has recently shared his take as to how much BTC a person needs to have on his balance to be proudly considered a ‘whale’.

As per Back, this amount is 100 Bitcoins, which totals $953,808.00 at the current BTC rate. However, Adam Back was talking about 100 BTC if they price was higher than $10,000.

This tiny nuance would make a holder of 100 BTC a $1 mln owner.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!