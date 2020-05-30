Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Whale Receives 11,660 BTC and Sends 10,660 BTC to Anonymous Wallet

News
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 09:17
Yuri Molchan
A crypto whale received 111,259,669 USD in Bitcoin on Friday and then transferred the same amount to an unknown wallet. He paid a $0.45 fee for that
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Whale Alert has spotted two gargantuan Bitcoin transactions over the past twenty-four hours.

Curiously, they went through the same BTC address – a Bitcoin whale first received 11,660 BTC and then simply sent this mammoth-sized amount of money on to another wallet.

The fee he paid for sending these funds was less than half of a dollar.

Sending 10,660 BTC to anon wallet

On Friday, May 29, the owner of the BTC wallet 1Lox7GiFiMunSuTCFZxZrkDUX5H3VTiLeq received a staggering amount of crypto - 11,660 BTC (111,259,669 USD).

Image via Twitter, @whale_alert

Around six hours ago, the same wallet transferred 10,660 BTC (99,840,840 USD) to a wallet with an unregistered owner. The fee to send this giant amount of funds was merely $0.45 (0.00004720 BTC).

However, the details of the blockchain transaction show that the whale sent on exactly the same amount of BTC - 11,660.

Image via Twitter, @whale_alert
Image via Blockchain.com

Related
Crypto Whale Sends 14,922 BTC to Anon Wallet as Average Fee to Send BTC Hits $5.82

‘Anyone with 100 BTC can be considered a whale’: Adam Back

The Blockstream CEO Adam Back has recently shared his take as to how much BTC a person needs to have on his balance to be proudly considered a ‘whale’.

As per Back, this amount is 100 Bitcoins, which totals $953,808.00 at the current BTC rate. However, Adam Back was talking about 100 BTC if they price was higher than $10,000.

This tiny nuance would make a holder of 100 BTC a $1 mln owner.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies