Famous Bitfinex Whale Leaves Crypto Twitter. Read His Farewell Message

News
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 14:50
Alex Dovbnya
Bitfinex whale Joe007 says his last goodbyes to crypto Twitter after making quite a few waves during his social media presence
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Cryptocurrency trader Joe007, who rose to prominence after topping Bitfinex’s leaderboard, has announced his departure from crypto Twitter.

In his lengthy thread, the self-proclaimed “proto-bitcoin whale” reflects on his six-month journey on Twitter that started with an iconic quote from Satoshi Nakamoto.

He claims that there are some “great people” on Twitter, but it doesn’t seem to him like a nice place in general because it is filled with “scammers, “conspiracies,” and “empty posturing.”

Related
This Is How Much Bitcoin (BTC) You Need to Be Considered Whale by Blockstream CEO

Millions of gains and losses 

During his relatively short-lasting online presence, the successful trader has managed to create a cult around his personality.

After stomaching a multi-million dollar loss, Joe007 was able to make $10 mln in minutes when Bitcoin’s rally started to falter in mid-February.

The trader, who was skeptical of Bitcoin’s early 2020 rally, ended up on the winning side of the market during the March 12 meltdown, but it’s worth noting that he’s never net short on BTC.

Related
Number of Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Hits Two-Year High. Is Another Bull Run on the Horizon?

Mending fences

It was not uncommon for Joe007 to trade barbs with other notable cryptocurrency influencers.

Recently, he squared off with PlanB, the pseudonymous stock-to-flow model creator, after pouring cold water on his viral predictions.

While Joe007 does recognize that his trolling might have gone too far from time to time, the trader insists that he merely tried to challenge different worldviews and open new horizons without hurting anyone’s feelings. 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy