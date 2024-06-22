Advertisement
    Bitcoin Warning: Key Indicator Predicts BTC Downturn

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin fell to one-month low as record-breaking surge slowed
    Sat, 22/06/2024 - 10:21
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency has quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2023, reaching a new high of $73,798 in March, boosted by demand for U.S. exchange-traded funds.  

    However, recent observations by crypto analyst Ali might suggest a concerning trend: a significant downturn in exchange-related on-chain activity for Bitcoin.

    On-chain activity refers to the transactions and interactions recorded directly on the blockchain. This metric might be crucial in understanding the behavior and sentiment of market participants. Higher on-chain activity often correlates with increased investor interest and higher trading volumes, while a decline can suggest the opposite.

    As analyst Ali highlighted, Bitcoin's downturn in exchange-related on-chain activity might signal a period of decreased investor interest and reduced network usage.

    As fewer transactions occur on exchanges, it suggests that traders and investors are either holding their assets in cold storage, reducing their trading activity or reflecting cooling interest among investors.

    The decline in on-chain activity might not necessarily be a negative indicator of Bitcoin's long-term prospects. It might simply reflect a period of consolidation or that of investors waiting on the sidelines amid lackluster activity on the market in anticipation of a big move. However, it does suggest that investors and traders are currently less engaged with Bitcoin than in previous periods of high activity.

    Bitcoin fell to a more than one-month low, as the lack of new market drivers slowed this year's record-breaking surge.

    Bitcoin has fallen roughly 14% since reaching an all-time high of nearly $74,000 in March on rising optimism about the approval of U.S. exchange-traded funds that directly hold the largest cryptocurrency. Adding to the melancholy are shifting expectations for U.S. interest rate reduction, which have reduced demand for the most risky assets.

    Bitcoin plummeted to a low of $63,300, its lowest level since May 15, during Friday's trading session, and is now up 0.31% in the previous 24 hours to $64,232.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

