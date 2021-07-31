Bitcoin Trades at $41,500 After Reaching $42,200 Ten Hours Earlier

Sat, 07/31/2021 - 07:06
Yuri Molchan
Global cryptocurrency #1 has recovered to the $42,200 level but rolled back a little by now
Bitcoin Trades at $41,500 After Reaching $42,200 Ten Hours Earlier
The world’s flagship digital currency, Bitcoin, surpassed the $42,000 level on Friday evening, printing five consecutive green candles on the BTC/USDT chart on the Kraken exchange and rising almost eight percent.

That’s a 22-percent surge in the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. Last time the market saw Bitcoin at this level was May 18 and earlier than that – on February 8.

By now, Bitcoin has declined a little, dropping to $41,440 and losing 2.15 percent.

Bitcoin keeps rising after the rumours of Amazon readying to start accepting BTC, ETH, ADA and BCH later this year and despite the official rejection of these rumours by the e-commerce giant later on.

Related
Number of Large Daily Bitcoin Transfers Soars as Whales Keep Buying the Dip

While the king crypto traded below the $40,000 level, cryptocurrency whales kept accumulating it, according to the data provided by analytics vendors Glassnode and IntoTheBlock.

