Bitcoin Trades at $41,500 After Reaching $42,200 Ten Hours Earlier

Global cryptocurrency #1 has recovered to the $42,200 level but rolled back a little by now

The world’s flagship digital currency, Bitcoin, surpassed the $42,000 level on Friday evening, printing five consecutive green candles on the BTC/USDT chart on the Kraken exchange and rising almost eight percent.

That’s a 22-percent surge in the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. Last time the market saw Bitcoin at this level was May 18 and earlier than that – on February 8.

By now, Bitcoin has declined a little, dropping to $41,440 and losing 2.15 percent.

Image via TradingViiew

Bitcoin keeps rising after the rumours of Amazon readying to start accepting BTC, ETH, ADA and BCH later this year and despite the official rejection of these rumours by the e-commerce giant later on.

While the king crypto traded below the $40,000 level, cryptocurrency whales kept accumulating it, according to the data provided by analytics vendors Glassnode and IntoTheBlock.