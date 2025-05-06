Advertisement
    Bitcoin to Dominate Market 90%+ in Next 15 Years: Willy Woo

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 16:39
    Cryptocurrency trader Willy Woo believes that Bitcoin's dominance over market is to largely increase in future
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Prominent cryptocurrency trader and entrepreneur Willy Woo has taken to X to share his take on the future expansion of Bitcoin's dominance on the crypto market.

    Willy Woo's BTC dominance rise prediction

    Woo left a comment under an X post recently published by another renowned trader, Benjamin Cowen. This trader highlighted the Bitcoin dominance rising to 65.03%; this metric reflects the share of Bitcoin’s market capitalization in the overall cryptocurrency market.

    This is a significant increase compared to 2022, when this important metric showed 45% domination. This rise indicates a substantial increase in Bitcoin’s control over the crypto market. This may potentially be interpreted as future capital exits from altcoins and more inflows into the global flagship crypto, BTC. Still, Cowen playfully wonders what a 66% Bitcoin market dominance will feel like.

    Among crypto enthusiasts and investors who commented on Cowen’s tweet was Willy Woo. He expressed a view, according to which Bitcoin dominance is to skyrocket above the 90% mark over the next 15 years. He expects it to happen “as a general trend.”

    5,195 Bitcoins shake up Coinbase 

    According to tweets published by the Whale Alert crypto tracker, earlier today, several large Bitcoin chunks were transferred to the largest cryptocurrency exchange based in the US – Coinbase.

    Totaling 5,195 BTC, this amount was moved to Coinbase in three transactions: 1,294 BTC, 1,794 BTC and 2,107 BTC. All three Bitcoin transfers had Coinbase Institutional as the destination and were valued at $487.2 million cumulatively: $121,367,397, $168,231,221 and $197,736,862. One of these transactions was made from Cumberland.

    This aligns with the data shared by on-chain data agency CryptoQuant, suggesting that there is likely a major sell-off taking place at Coinbase at the moment. Its BTC premium is much lower than on other crypto trading platforms, the tweet said, which indicates possible high selling pressure on that exchange.

    #Willy Woo #Bitcoin
