Bitcoin to Break Towards $12,000: Analyst Michael van de Poppe

Thu, 06/11/2020 - 10:03
Yuri Molchan
Renowned financial and crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe expects Bitcoin to flip $10,000 and go higher, but also suggests that a major bearish move is possible first
Cover image via www.instagram.com
Analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin is likely to break through $10,000 and make a sharp move to $12,000. He also reckons that another possible scenario is a bearish one, which would push BTC down to the $8,000 zone or even below it.

Bitcoin likely to surge to $12,000

In a recent YouTube video, van de Poppe (also known as Crypto Michael) shares his take on the moves BTC may take from its current position at $9,821.

First, he speaks of a possible bearish scenario, which may play out if the Bitcoin price goes below the $9,297 level.

In this case, the analyst says, the flagship crypto may decline all the way to $7,749 or even to the $7,358 price mark.

As per the opposite scenario, Crypto Michael says, Bitcoin may break above the $10,000 level and rush in the direction of $12,000.

Image via YouTube

Last day of Bitcoin trading below $10,000?

The co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, Jason Williams, also shared a bullish call on his Twitter page regarding BTC, drawing his subscribers’ attention to a chart and saying that ‘something big is about to happen to Bitcoin.

The time frame Williams mentioned here is ‘ten days or sooner’.

Image via @JWilliamsFstmed

Crypto expert ‘Whale Panda’ seems to believe that Bitcoin, as many on Crypto Twitter hope, will never trade under the $10,000 level again.

Trading Legend Peter Brandt Believes XRP Could Soon Tank to This Level Against Bitcoin

Bitcoin broke above $10,000 today briefly

According to figures from CoinMarketCap, earlier today, the Bitcoin price came very close to the long-wished-for $10,000 level and even briefly managed to surpass it.

However, as bulls had to retreat, the price fell back below $10,000.

