Peter Brandt Clashes With Peter Schiff Over BTC/Gold Debate

Legendary trader Peter Brandt and long-time crypto skeptic Peter Schiff have clashed heads over the BTC/Gold debate.

It started with Schiff pointing to Bitcoin ETF weak performance, according to the financial expert, with gains under 10% since its launch. Gold, on the other hand, is up 24%.

As of today's close, Bitcoin ETF gains since launch have been reduced to just under 10%, while $GLD is still up 24%. Therefore, investors made 140% greater returns by buying #gold instead of #Bitcoin. https://t.co/nX66MU2n57 — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 6, 2024

Brandt replied, urging to look at the Gold/BTC debate with a long-term perspective. According to the chart shared by Brandt, a Head and Shoulders pattern is forming, favoring BTC rather than Gold futures.

To that, Schiff replied that he views the same chart in favor of Gold.

Peter, your comments need to be put into the perspective of a long term chart. The $BTC/GC_F ratio could dip into the high teens, but massive continuation inverted H&S is forming -- favoring Bitcoin https://t.co/Gld8cb2RQV pic.twitter.com/rwJgY24b57 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) September 6, 2024

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset in volatile economic times and tends to rise when inflation rises. Currently, institutional investors view Bitcoin as a rick asset, while many think of BTC as “digital gold” that will replace the precious metal.

In mid-August, the Gold prices experienced a major drop as investors reacted to the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in below expectations.

Peter Schiff reacted calling Bitcoin “anti-gold.” In his view, investors have misread the inflation data, which, as he says, led to an unwarranted sell-off in the precious metal.