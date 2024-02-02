Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Spot ETFs Witness $38.45 Million Inflow, Marking Fifth Day of Gains

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
BTC price soars amid continuous net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 12:15
Bitcoin Spot ETFs Witness $38.45 Million Inflow, Marking Fifth Day of Gains
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a continued bullish trend for the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $38.45 million on Feb. 1, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow. Data from SoSoValue, a leading market analytics platform, reveals significant movement within the ETF sector as investors flock to gain exposure to the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

Notably, while the overall trend was positive, Grayscale’s GBTC experienced a single-day net outflow of $182 million. However, this was more than offset by the influx of funds into other Bitcoin spot ETFs, with a total net inflow of $220 million into the remaining nine ETFs.

Among the Bitcoin spot ETFs, BlackRock's IBIT emerged as a prominent leader in terms of daily net inflow, attracting a substantial $163.86 million. Fidelity's FBTC also exhibited strong investor interest, with a net inflow of $35.77 million. The remaining ETFs collectively contributed to the net inflow, indicating a growing appetite for Bitcoin investment vehicles within the traditional finance sector.

Bullish trend emerges

The positive sentiment on the Bitcoin spot ETF market corresponds with the broader trend on the cryptocurrency market. As of the latest available data, the price of Bitcoin stood at $43,070, reflecting a notable increase of 2.11% within the last 24 hours. This upward movement is indicative of the enduring appeal of Bitcoin as an asset class among both institutional and retail investors.

The recent surge in Bitcoin spot ETF inflows underscores the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies within the traditional financial ecosystem. As institutional investors increasingly seek exposure to digital assets, ETFs offer a convenient and regulated avenue for them to participate in the crypto market.

Moreover, this trend aligns with the broader adoption of cryptocurrencies as legitimate assets and further solidifies Bitcoin's position as a store of value and a viable investment option. Analysts and experts in the cryptocurrency space continue to monitor the Bitcoin ETF market for signs of sustained growth and evolving investor sentiment.

#Spot Bitcoin ETF #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Ripple v. SEC: Crucial Moment Remains Ahead in Legal Decision
2024/02/02 12:18
Ripple v. SEC: Crucial Moment Remains Ahead in Legal Decision
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Meme Coin BITCOIN Price Skyrockets After Vitalik Buterin Apologizes
2024/02/02 12:18
Meme Coin BITCOIN Price Skyrockets After Vitalik Buterin Apologizes
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana-Based Pyth Network (PYTH) Surges Over 20% After Major Listing
2024/02/02 12:18
Solana-Based Pyth Network (PYTH) Surges Over 20% After Major Listing
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CFO StraTech 2024 KSA: Empowering CFOs as Architects of Strategic Transformation
Vone Pay: Revolutionizing Digital Transactions in Web3
Flipster Launches New Earn Pool Feature Allowing Users to Earn Up To 10K USDT Daily on Their Crypto
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Spot ETFs Witness $38.45 Million Inflow, Marking Fifth Day of Gains
Ripple v. SEC: Crucial Moment Remains Ahead in Legal Decision
Meme Coin BITCOIN Price Skyrockets After Vitalik Buterin Apologizes
Show all