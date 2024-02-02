Bitcoin Spot ETFs Witness $38.45 Million Inflow, Marking Fifth Day of Gains

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a continued bullish trend for the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $38.45 million on Feb. 1, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow. Data from SoSoValue, a leading market analytics platform, reveals significant movement within the ETF sector as investors flock to gain exposure to the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Notably, while the overall trend was positive , Grayscale’s GBTC experienced a single-day net outflow of $182 million. However, this was more than offset by the influx of funds into other Bitcoin spot ETFs, with a total net inflow of $220 million into the remaining nine ETFs.

Among the Bitcoin spot ETFs, BlackRock's IBIT emerged as a prominent leader in terms of daily net inflow, attracting a substantial $163.86 million. Fidelity's FBTC also exhibited strong investor interest, with a net inflow of $35.77 million. The remaining ETFs collectively contributed to the net inflow, indicating a growing appetite for Bitcoin investment vehicles within the traditional finance sector.

Bullish trend emerges

The positive sentiment on the Bitcoin spot ETF market corresponds with the broader trend on the cryptocurrency market. As of the latest available data, the price of Bitcoin stood at $43,070, reflecting a notable increase of 2.11% within the last 24 hours. This upward movement is indicative of the enduring appeal of Bitcoin as an asset class among both institutional and retail investors.

The recent surge in Bitcoin spot ETF inflows underscores the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies within the traditional financial ecosystem. As institutional investors increasingly seek exposure to digital assets, ETFs offer a convenient and regulated avenue for them to participate in the crypto market.

Moreover, this trend aligns with the broader adoption of cryptocurrencies as legitimate assets and further solidifies Bitcoin's position as a store of value and a viable investment option. Analysts and experts in the cryptocurrency space continue to monitor the Bitcoin ETF market for signs of sustained growth and evolving investor sentiment.