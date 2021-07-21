Bitcoin Recovers to $31,384, Gaining 5.3%

Wed, 07/21/2021 - 11:17
Yuri Molchan
The flagship cryptocurrency has extended its recent gains, rising over $31,300
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The leading digital currency, Bitcoin, has continued to surge above the $30,000 level it recovered earlier today.

By now, it has extended gains by another five percent, trading at $31,360 at press time.

It has, by now, declined from the $31,384 level.

Image via TradingView

Earlier, U.Today reported that ARK, spearheaded by Cathie Wood, had purchased an extra 140,157 shares of Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) on the recent dip.

Related
Bitcoin Whales Grabbing the Dip as Bitcoin Drops Below $30,000 and Miners Are Selling

Besides, some crypto whales continue to buy BTC, according to a recent analytics report by CryptoQuant.

