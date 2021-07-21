Bitcoin Recovers to $31,384, Gaining 5.3%

The flagship cryptocurrency has extended its recent gains, rising over $31,300

The leading digital currency, Bitcoin, has continued to surge above the $30,000 level it recovered earlier today.

By now, it has extended gains by another five percent, trading at $31,360 at press time.

It has, by now, declined from the $31,384 level.

BITCOIN EXTENDS GAINS, LAST UP 5.3% AT $31,384 — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) July 21, 2021

Earlier, U.Today reported that ARK, spearheaded by Cathie Wood, had purchased an extra 140,157 shares of Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) on the recent dip.

Besides, some crypto whales continue to buy BTC, according to a recent analytics report by CryptoQuant.