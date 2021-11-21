Bitcoin Reclaims $60K Level After Brief Drop

Bitcoin is still set to finish this week in the red

Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization, touched the pivotal $60,000 level once again at 5:02 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

Bulls, however, are struggling to gain footing above the aforementioned price point, with Bitcoin slightly retracing to $59,785.



Earlier this week, the crypto king plunged to as low as $55,567, raising doubts about the longevity of the ongoing bull market.