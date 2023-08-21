Bitcoin Price: Oversold Indicators Offer Hope

Mon, 08/21/2023 - 20:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Amid the backdrop of a recent 10% dip, Bitcoin appears to be showing signs of recovery, rising from a key support level of $24.8K
Bitcoin, the world's foremost cryptocurrency, seems to be hinting at a potential resurgence after suffering a notable 10% crash last week.

According to the post from renowned Glassnode co-founder Yann Allemann, the digital currency has initiated the week with some early signs of recovery, as its price climbed from a recent support level of $24.8k.

Currently trading at around $26,117.20 as per CoinGecko data, there are oversold indicators that may suggest an opportunity for short-term gains in the BTC market.

However, it's not all plain sailing for Bitcoin enthusiasts. Allemann's analysis indicates a risk signal leveling off at the 100 mark.

This plateauing, in technical terms, is a potential sign of consolidation. Simply put, Bitcoin might move sideways within this range until there's a significant shift in market demand dynamics.

Related
Scam Alert: Binance CEO Affirms No Link With AlphaGPT

For traders and investors, this essentially means keeping their strategies adaptive, ensuring they're prepared for both bullish upturns and possible stagnant phases.

According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin's current market capitalization sits impressively at around $508.3 billion, with a trading volume over the past 24 hours surpassing $10.2 billion.

Grayscale potentially winning its lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could prove to be a major catalyst for the flagship cryptocurrency in the near future.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

