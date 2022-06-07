Bitcoin Plunges Back Below $30,000

After breaking its longest bearish streaks to date, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is on the ropes once again.
Earlier today, the crypto king plummeted to $29,184, fully erasing this week’s gains.
At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $29,429 on the Bitstamp exchange.
Roughly $143.08 million worth of cryptocurrencies has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinGlass. Long positions account for more than 84% of the wipeout.
U.S. stock index futures are in the red after major market indices posted mild gains on Monday.