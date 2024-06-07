Advertisement
    Bitcoin Open Interest Hits New All-Time High

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin options interest has managed a record peak, with traders anticipating Bitcoin to surge to new highs
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 6:49
    
    
    According to CoinGlass data, Bitcoin open interest has hit a new all-time high peak of $37.66 billion. 

    Open interest refers to the total dollar amount of outstanding Bitcoin futures or options contracts. 

    Options traders are eyeing a new record peak

    According to a recent report by Bloomberg, options with a strike price of $75,000 have managed to accumulate the most open interest due to traders anticipating a major rally. 

    Options with a strike price of a whopping $100,000 also rank high by open interest. This indicates strong bullish sentiment among Bitcoin traders. 

    The world's largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at  $71,203 after peaking at $71,756 earlier this year.   

    As reported by U.Today, Mike Novogratz has repeatedly predicted that the flagship cryptocurrency could potentially surpass the $100,000 level. However, the bulls have to pull off a breakout above the make-it-or-break-it $73,000 level in the near future for this to happen. 

    Institutions are only getting started 

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have recorded their 18th consecutive day of inflows. On Thursday, these products received $215 million in fresh money.

    Despite the fact BlackRock's IBIT managed to record $800 million worth of inflows just over the past week alone, prominent ETF analyst Nate Geraci believes that institutional investors have just started:

    "Not a view on price, but I believe advisors & inst’l investors are only just beginning to show up," Geraci said on the X social media network.

    #Bitcoin News
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

