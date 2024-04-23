Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder: Bitcoin Not Going 10x Right After Halving - “What Scam” but Here’s Catch

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    DOGE co-creator has commented on the shattered expectations of those who expected Bitcoin to spike immediately after the halving
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 9:06
    Dogecoin Founder: Bitcoin Not Going 10x Right After Halving - "What Scam" but Here's Catch
    Billy Markus, who created the iconic meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer, is known for his sarcastic opinions on what is happening within the crypto space.

    Today, he took to Twitter/X social to share his take on the path the Bitcoin price has taken after the halving and gone contrary to the expectations of many investors and traders.

    DOGE creator trolls disappointed Bitcoin investors - "what scam"

    In his tweet published earlier today, Markus trolled those in the crypto space who expected the flagship cryptocurrency’s price to skyrocket “10x” within a few days after the Bitcoin halving was over (it happened on April 20 at block 840,000).

    This was the fourth halving in Bitcoin’s history so far and it reduced block rewards by half – from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC and down to 450 new Bitcoins generated per day, instead of 900 BTC before that, respectively.

    The Dogecoin co-founder sarcastically wrote that it was “stupid” that Bitcoin “hasn’t 10x’d in price after the halving already.” He also mocked the sources of data about the crypto market and cryptocurrencies frequently chosen by inexperienced investors – videos on TikTik and chatrooms on Discord and Telegram, as well as posts on the Twitter/X platform. He even went as far as to assume that many of these disappointed newbie investors may start thinking that Bitcoin is a scam now.

    Markus's earlier "Bitcoin crash" prediction

    As reported by U.Today earlier, three days before the halving, the DOGE co-creator published a tweet of dark irony, asking if the Bitcoin halving means that the BTC price “will get cut in half.”

    Markus has always been skeptical about cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, being a good bet and has viewed them merely as a form of gambling, according to his earlier tweets. He has many times tweeted that he does not believe anyone can predict which way Bitcoin price will move – up or down with the most popular explanation cited by him being that the price rises because everybody buys and it drops because a lot of traders sell BTC.

    One day before the halving, Bitcoin soared by almost 7%, adding roughly $5,000. Since then, BTC has gained 1.85%, after a series of small rises and falls.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
