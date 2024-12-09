Bitcoin Not Just Money, Reveals Trading Legend Peter Brandt

Bitcoin (BTC) is the ultimate form of free speech and democracy, according to the slogan of Peter Brandt, known in financial circles as a trader with more than 50 years of experience, made today.

Advertisement

Brandt's words come as the major cryptocurrency flirts with the coveted six-digit price mark of $100,000 per BTC. It is not that Bitcoin is not worth that much anymore but rather that there has not been a precise fixation at that level, although the weekly candle closed at $101,109.59 per BTC, which could be considered a positive signal.

However, the conversation here, raised by Brandt, is not about the price of the main cryptocurrency, which continues to grow, adding under 140% since the beginning of the year. Rather, the conversation is about its role and purpose.

Advertisement

As recently as yesterday, another prominent expert, Anthony Pompliano, argued that Bitcoin is not just a substrate of finance created out of thin air, unlike dollars, which have no finite supply number and are limited only by the size of the national debt. Brandt now says that Bitcoin is an ultimatum form of free speech and democracy, which also correlates with the sentiment of many crypto enthusiasts.

Bitcoin $BTC is the ultimate form of free speech and democracy — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) December 8, 2024

In addition, we can add the words of the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board Jerome Powell, who just last week proclaimed Bitcoin as the digital analog of gold but added on a pile of coal by saying that cryptocurrency cannot be considered as a form of money like the dollar.

All of these statements are united by the fact that they give Bitcoin additional functions, characterizing it not just as money or as a source of savings but as something that enters the sphere of human rights and freedoms, offering the possibility of non-custodial storage of his own funds in a decentralized way.

As long as faith in BTC remains, and quantum computers capable of cracking any cryptocurrency wallets have not been invented, Bitcoin has functions that no other asset is capable of.