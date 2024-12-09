Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Not Just Money, Reveals Trading Legend Peter Brandt

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    You won't believe what this legendary trader just said about Bitcoin
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 11:10
    Bitcoin Not Just Money, Reveals Trading Legend Peter Brandt
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) is the ultimate form of free speech and democracy, according to the slogan of Peter Brandt, known in financial circles as a trader with more than 50 years of experience, made today.

    Advertisement

    Brandt's words come as the major cryptocurrency flirts with the coveted six-digit price mark of $100,000 per BTC. It is not that Bitcoin is not worth that much anymore but rather that there has not been a precise fixation at that level, although the weekly candle closed at $101,109.59 per BTC, which could be considered a positive signal. 

    Related
    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    Sun, 12/08/2024 - 18:07
    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Key Highlights from Ripple CEO’s "60 Minutes" Interview
    Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Break $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Sniff $0.5, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Form Hidden Cup and Handle Pattern?
    Schiff: ‘Bitcoin Is Now Public Enemy Number One’
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025

    However, the conversation here, raised by Brandt, is not about the price of the main cryptocurrency, which continues to grow, adding under 140% since the beginning of the year. Rather, the conversation is about its role and purpose.

    Advertisement

    As recently as yesterday, another prominent expert, Anthony Pompliano, argued that Bitcoin is not just a substrate of finance created out of thin air, unlike dollars, which have no finite supply number and are limited only by the size of the national debt. Brandt now says that Bitcoin is an ultimatum form of free speech and democracy, which also correlates with the sentiment of many crypto enthusiasts.

    In addition, we can add the words of the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board Jerome Powell, who just last week proclaimed Bitcoin as the digital analog of gold but added on a pile of coal by saying that cryptocurrency cannot be considered as a form of money like the dollar.

    Related
    Bitcoin Origin Story? Irrelevant Now, Says Anthony Pompliano
    Sun, 12/08/2024 - 16:02
    Bitcoin Origin Story? Irrelevant Now, Says Anthony Pompliano
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    All of these statements are united by the fact that they give Bitcoin additional functions, characterizing it not just as money or as a source of savings but as something that enters the sphere of human rights and freedoms, offering the possibility of non-custodial storage of his own funds in a decentralized way.

    As long as faith in BTC remains, and quantum computers capable of cracking any cryptocurrency wallets have not been invented, Bitcoin has functions that no other asset is capable of.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 10:29
    Dogecoin's (DOGE) Parabolic Growth Signaled by 41% Whale Boost
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 10:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) in 'Supercycle': Economist Alex Kruger
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Announces Movement (MOVE) listing with $70,000 Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    AlHuda CIBE will Organize Global Islamic FinTech Forum in Dubai, UAE
    Why You Can’t Miss Tokyo TEAMZ Summit 2025 During the Global Web3 Bull Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Not Just Money, Reveals Trading Legend Peter Brandt
    Dogecoin's (DOGE) Parabolic Growth Signaled by 41% Whale Boost
    Bitcoin (BTC) in 'Supercycle': Economist Alex Kruger
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD