Bitcoin Nearing New All-Time High in Argentine Pesos

News
Sun, 10/11/2020 - 08:46
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin is faring as a much better store of value than the Argentine peso
Bitcoin Nearing New All-Time High in Argentine Pesos
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Bitcoin measured in Argentine pesos is nearing an all-time high as noted by CoinSafe co-founder Michael Flaxman:

“Bitcoin is approaching its all time high in Argentine Pesos!I know it’s silly unit bias, but it will be neat when a bitcoin costs 1 million Argentine Pesos.”

CoinGecko data shows that 1 BTC is currently worth 875,034 ARS following another crash of the Latin currency. The current all-time high of 901,574 ARS was set on Aug. 17.    

Argentina
Image by coingecko.com

Back in August, the flagship cryptocurrency also reached its lifetime high against the Turkish lira.

Stringent capital controls 

Given that many Argentinians are not able to purchase dollars at official rates, local black markets are thriving. 

Last month, the peso took a 10 percent hit after the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic stepped up measures to tighten conditions for the purchase of foreign currencies.

Argentina’s black market currency known as the “blue dollar” soared to as high as 160 pesos while the official exchange rate was below 80 pesos.

Related $4,000,000 Bitcoin Ransom Demanded from Argentina's Official Immigration Agency
Related
$4,000,000 Bitcoin Ransom Demanded from Argentina's Official Immigration Agency

Booming P2P markets   

The central bank of inflation-stricken Argentina banned purchasing Bitcoin or other digital assets with credit cards last November in an attempt to prevent its dwindling forex reserves from falling any further . 

Evidently, the move didn’t stop Argentians from dumping their pesos for BTC considering a large spike in trading volumes on P2P platforms that followed the crackdown on crypto.

According to data provided by UsefulTulips, the Argentine peso is currently the fourth most traded Latin American currency in USD volume after the Venezuelan bolivar, the Colombian peso, and the Peruvian sol.

ARS
Image by usefultulips.org

 

#Bitcoin News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Rarible Becomes Latest DeFi Project to Expose Its Centralization Rarible Becomes Latest DeFi Project to Expose Its Centralization
News
16 minutes ago

Rarible Becomes Latest DeFi Project to Expose Its Centralization
Alex Dovbnya
Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer
News
2 days ago

Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer
Alex Dovbnya
Uniswap Traffic Surged 43% in September While Major CEX Exchanges Faced Big Drop: Study Claims Uniswap Traffic Surged 43% in September While Major CEX Exchanges Faced Big Drop: Study Claims
News
2 days ago

Uniswap Traffic Surged 43% in September While Major CEX Exchanges Faced Big Drop: Study Claims
Yuri Molchan