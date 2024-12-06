Advertisement
    Bitcoin Miner Balance Sees 85,503 BTC Drop in 48 Hours

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin miners are selling, highest level in months
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 15:40
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC) miners have recorded a significant drop in the total BTC held in wallets associated with miners. In a post on X, Santiment, an on-chain analytics platform, highlighted the shift in Bitcoin’s mining balance. There was a drop of 85,503 BTC within 48 hours.

    Miner activity: Selling pressure or strategic shift?

    According to Santiment, this extreme drop could have implications for the market. Although mining balances have dropped since the April halving, this new drop signals stronger implications. Notably, it suggests that there is selling pressure, but that it is not linked to price movements.

    This movement of over 85,000 BTC is the highest since February 2024. In February, the BTC price was still below the previous all-time high (ATH) of $73,000.

    This recent movement might trigger price movement, as it occurred in February before Bitcoin hit an ATH about two months later.

    Despite the historical significance of miner activity, Santiment holds a different view. The platform emphasized that mining wallets have not strongly influenced Bitcoin’s price for much of 2024. This could mean that other market forces, such as whale action or institutional players, are playing a more dominant role.

    Sentiment maintains that the extreme drop should be a "net-neutral" signal. That is, the development is neither bearish nor bullish.

    Market reaction and price movements

    The development will, however, remain on the radar of stakeholders for a possible correlation to other market activities. This could include shifts in whale behavior and other notable price movement.

    As of this writing, Bitcoin price was trading for $99,091.99, a decrease of 4.27%. Bitcoin had dropped from its historic $100,000 psychological level in earlier trading. The world’s leading asset had dropped to a low of $94,035 before rebounding in the market.

    About the author
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

