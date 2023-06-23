Bitcoin May Stumble When Rising to $40,000, Mike McGlone Says, Here Are Snags

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bloomberg's chief commodity strategist Mike McGlone took to Twitter to share some of his recent analysis of Bitcoin and the factors that are likely to prevent its further growth toward $40,000.

These bullish drivers "will not shield Bitcoin"

McGlone mentioned several bullish drivers that allowed the flagship cryptocurrency to recapture the $30,000 level and are holding BTC there at the moment. Among those are the Federal funds futures (the Fed), Nasdaq Composite Index rising and the potential launch of several Bitcoin ETFs, including BlackRock.

Still, the expert wrote, there are bearish factors that are likely to overcome the bullish ones and may create headwinds for Bitcoin's further rise toward the $40,000 price level.

Bitcoin $20,000 or $40,000? Facing the #Fed, Recession, Nasdaq - Potential launch of US ETFs won't shield #Bitcoin from facing its first US #recession, a potential equity bear market and vigilant central banks. Lessons of risk-assets vs. negative liquidity & economic contraction pic.twitter.com/plM5c5ihsg — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) June 23, 2023

What Bitcoin is likely to face soon, McGlone believes, is a potential bear market of equities and "vigilant central banks."

During the recent FOMC meeting, officials indicated that they expect the Fed to make several rate hikes this year again, contrary to the hopes of the crypto community that there will be none.

As for the Bitcoin ETF filed for by BlackRock, McGlone believes that if it does get approved, the launch may not even take place this year. But a recession is expected within upcoming months already, and it may hit Bitcoin.