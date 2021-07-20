Bitcoin Is Not in Bear Market, CryptoQuant Data Shows, Here’s Why

Tue, 07/20/2021 - 11:34
article image
Yuri Molchan
CryptoQuant analytics team has stated that Bitcoin is not in the bear market for the following reason
Bitcoin Is Not in Bear Market, CryptoQuant Data Shows, Here’s Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

CryptoQuant analytics firm has published a tweet that says that the flagship digital currency Bitcoin is not in a bear market now, unlike what many people think.

Short term data shows it is not a bear market

The Bitcoin MVRV ratio shows that a bear market has not arrived yet since the BTC price has not plunged as low as it was after the 2017 all-time high of $20,000.

MVRV stands for market-value-to-realized-value ratio. It shows the ratio of the market capitalization value of an asset to its realized capitalization.

Data shared by the analytics provider suggests that the current rollback can be used as a good opportunity to accumulate, rather than being a bear market for Bitcoin.

"Short-term data offers probability of test at support, good exposure opportunity."

Whales are selling, while no new BTC wallets are emerging

Managing partner at Future Fund LLC, Gary Black, who is also former Goldman Sachs CIO of Asset Management, has tweeted that, of late, Bitcoin has declined by 52 percent from its April high of $63,400.

Financial institutions have been selling their Bitcoin via Coinbase Pro, with inflow reaching its highest level in 2021. Meanwhile, the number of newly set up wallets has hit new major lows.

However, data provided by CryptoQuant shows that wallets holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC have recently acquired a whopping 57,000 BTC; that is $1,698,126,900 in fiat.

Still, Back wrote in his tweet thread that he continues to hold Bitcoin, even though it is five times more volatile than equities, has no intrinsic value support and is promoted by bulls as an inflation hedge.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

