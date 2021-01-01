Bitcoin Has Reached New All-Time High of $29,629

Just now the flagship cryptocurrency has inched closer to $30,000, reaching another all-time high above $29,600
Bitcoin Has Reached New All-Time High of $29,629
Bitcoin has just hit $29,629, as shown by CoinMarketCap, reaching a new historical peak and being just a few steps away from the $30,000 line.

In 2020, which ended just yesterday, Bitcoin showed an increase of more than 300 percent, surging from the $7,900 area to above $29,000.

Institutional investors keep absorbing BTC this year, with Grayscale Investments and MicroStrategy being the most active of them and holding the biggest amounts of Bitcoin (and Grayscale also holds other coins for its customers). 

Another major reason for the BTC rise in 2020 and now is the massive stimulus program conducted throughout 2020 and it is to be continued.

Today, it was reported that Grayscale helmed by Barry Silbert now holds more than a whopping $20 billion in BTC, ETH and other cryptocurrencies.

