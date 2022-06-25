Bitcoin Getting Heavily Accumulated as Number of 10K BTC Addresses Soars

Sat, 06/25/2022 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Whales have been accumulating Bitcoin heavily on the dip
Glassnode analytics agency has reported that the number of BTC addresses that hold 10,000 Bitcoins has spiked to 100.

At press-time, 10,000 BTC is worth $213,313,000 in accordance with the current exchange rate of Bitcoin against the USD.

As covered by U.Today earlier this week, Bitcoin miners have been selling their BTC heavily as of late, striving to break even and pay for their loans and cover other expenses.

At the same time, whales have been buying Bitcoin actively as wallets holding from 10 to 10,000 Bitcoins have surged in number in the past two weeks. As for addresses that contain 10,000 BTC and more, their amount has increased since February this year.

