Bitcoin: Final Words From BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Revealed

Thirteen years ago, Bitcoin pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto sent what is believed to be their final email, a message that has since become a piece of crypto folklore.

Satoshi Nakamoto's disappearance in 2011 remains one of the most perplexing mysteries in the cryptocurrency world. After laying the groundwork for Bitcoin's development and overseeing its early growth, Nakamoto abruptly ceased all communications and vanished.

The final email, dated April 26, 2011, was believed to have been sent by Satoshi Nakamoto to a fellow Bitcoin developer, marking the last known communication from the Bitcoin creator before disappearing from public view.

The last email Satoshi Nakamoto ever sent, 13 years ago ✨ pic.twitter.com/g5h50JLlZ0 — Rizzo (@pete_rizzo_) April 26, 2024

Nakamoto began the email by expressing his wish not to be talked about as a mysterious, shadowy figure.

In the historic communication with the subject "alert key," Nakamoto signaled a wish to move on, adding, "I've moved on to other things and will probably be unavailable," and leaving Bitcoin's destiny to the community and its developers.

Satoshi Nakamoto entrusted the "CAlert" key and broadcast code in the same email, stating that there are "few long-term users who are always around all the time."

While the content of the email may appear casual to observers, its significance lies in its status as one of Nakamoto's final communications before disappearing from the cryptocurrency scene.

The email not only marked the end of Nakamoto's direct involvement with Bitcoin but also served as a symbolic passing of the torch to those who would carry on the vision.

While several speculations and explanations have been suggested over the years, Satoshi Nakamoto's true identity remains unknown, contributing to the allure and mystery surrounding Bitcoin's creation.