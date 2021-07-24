Bitcoin Exchange Supply Hits 18-Month Low, Decreasing Sell-Off Risk: Santiment

Users keep withdrawing Bitcoin off exchanges, pushing the supply to a major low

Analytics chart provided by Santiment data aggregator shows that Bitcoin supplies on crypto exchanges continue to melt, dropping to the 18-month long that was last seen on January 2 this year.

The Santiment team of experts believes that the 18-month low reached by the Bitcoin supply on exchanges reduces chances of any big sell-off in the future and improves the odds of the eventual Bitcoin recovery in the future.

👍 #Bitcoin is inching close to the then 18-month low of its supply on exchange ratio, which was hit back on Jan 2, 2021. As $BTC continues moving off exchanges during these suppressed prices, it's a promising sign that markets have decreased selloff risk. https://t.co/DQzTx822Py pic.twitter.com/WVP7sfgnty — Santiment (@santimentfeed) July 24, 2021

In mid-July, Glassnode provided a similar chart of crypto investors withdrawing large amounts of Bitcoin from crypto trading venues, which was read as a sign of a potential price suirge.

Earlier today, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap posted a 4 percent growth and inched closer back to the $34,000 level.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $33,732 as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the open interest on Bitcoin futures is seeing a sharp decrease. CIO of Lex Moskovski capital interprets it as the market being in fear and institutional investors being careful in betting on Bitcoin.