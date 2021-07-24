Bitcoin Surges Close to $34,000, Adding 4%

Sat, 07/24/2021 - 07:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
The largest cryptocurrency has surged 4 percent, inching closer to the $34,000 level
Bitcoin Surges Close to $34,000, Adding 4%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The flagship digital currency, Bitcoin, has posted two long green candles and several small ones, rising from the $32,600 area to $33,919, where it is trading at the time of writing.
Image via TradingView

Bitcoin continues to recover after the recent brief fall below the $30,000 price mark after the B-Word online conference with the participation of Tesla chief Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, a vocal Bitcoin supporter, whose team is building a decentralized Bitcoin wallet and has launched a banking app recently.

Bitcoin Is Still In Bull Market: CryptoQuant Report

Musk stated that neither he personally, nor Tesla or SpaceX are going to sell their Bitcoin. Besides, Musk mentioned that the e-car making giant would likely resume accepting BTC as payment in the near future once “due diligence is done”.

According to the CryptoQuant data, Bitcoin remains in the bull market.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

