    Bitcoin ETFs See Massive $213 Million Inflows in Single Day

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded total net inflow of $213 million, marking third consecutive day of net inflows
    Sat, 6/04/2024 - 12:28
    Bitcoin ETFs See Massive $213 Million Inflows in Single Day
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Three days of inflows

    According to SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $213 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

    In contrast, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) experienced a significant net outflow of $79.3 million in a single day, contributing to GBTC's historical net outflow, which now stands at $15.31 billion.

    Source: SoSoValue

    Among the Bitcoin spot ETFs, BlackRock's ETF, IBIT, observed the highest single-day net inflow of approximately $144 million, contributing to IBIT's total historical net inflow of $14.4 billion.

    BlackRock's ETFs on rise

    BlackRock updated its Bitcoin ETF prospectus on April 5, adding major Wall Street firms like ABN AMRO Clearing, Citadel Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs and UBS Securities as new authorized participants.

    These firms join others like JPMorgan Securities, Jane Street Capital, Macquarie Capital and Virtu Americas. Authorized participants play a critical role in the ETF operational mechanism, facilitating the creation and redemption of ETF shares.

    Recently, crypto analyst Willy Woo has suggested that BlackRock's $9.5 trillion in assets under management could potentially shift toward digital assets, notably Bitcoin, as younger generations exhibit increasing confidence in cryptocurrency.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

