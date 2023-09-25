Bitcoin ETF Update: Bitwise Files Amended Application

Mon, 09/25/2023 - 16:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Its filing offers comprehensive rebuttals to Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) earlier arguments
Bitcoin ETF Update: Bitwise Files Amended Application
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitwise has submitted an amended application for its spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to analyst James Seyffart. The amendment responds to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) previous denial, presenting a meticulous rebuttal to the issues raised.

Addressing key issues

Bitwise's refined application systematically addresses the SEC's prior reservations, addressing eight key points of disagreement outlined by the commission. One core point of contention is the reliability of Bitwise's price discovery metrics. The commission previously highlighted potential inconsistencies due to the sporadic and asynchronous nature of the prices considered. The SEC interprets Bitwise's own admission of these limitations as an acknowledgment of potential bias in their approach.

Related
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Turns 10, Announces Rebranding

However, Bitwise contends that any bias introduced by the scarcity of data actually reinforces their original argument, emphasizing that the influence of the CME Bitcoin futures market in price discovery is likely underestimated.

Spot Bitcoin ETF race 

This comprehensive amendment is Bitwise's strategic response to a collective delay in ETF approvals that has been experienced by several asset management giants, including BlackRock, Valkyrie and Fidelity's Wise Origin.

Despite these delays, industry analysts maintain an upbeat outlook, with Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas and Seyffart projecting a whopping 75% probability of spot BTC ETF approval.

Bitwise's application came in the wake of BlackRock's entry on June 15, signaling burgeoning institutional interest in the cryptocurrency sphere. Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer Matthew Hougan highlighted the significance of BlackRock's move, noting it as an "important signal" given BlackRock's stature as the largest ETF issuer in the world.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BBC to Release SBF-Inspired Documentary: Downfall of the Crypto King
09/25/2023 - 16:00
BBC to Release SBF-Inspired Documentary: Downfall of the Crypto King
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 25
09/25/2023 - 15:45
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image ETH Insider Breaks Down Buterin's Alleged Interest in Ripple and XRP, Quarter Billion SHIB Destroyed, Henrik Zeberg Shares New Target Price for BTC Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/25/2023 - 15:43
ETH Insider Breaks Down Buterin's Alleged Interest in Ripple and XRP, Quarter Billion SHIB Destroyed, Henrik Zeberg Shares New Target Price for BTC Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina