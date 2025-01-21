Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETF: $0 Inflow Reshaping BTC Price Outlook

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    $0 into spot Bitcoin ETF market as institution hype nosedived
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 14:48
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin ETF: $0 Inflow Reshaping BTC Price Outlook
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a shocking development, the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market ended on Monday with zero inflows. Notably, this development took place on a day full of hype that was expected to bring fresh cryptocurrency adoption to the U.S.

    Advertisement

    Institutional pullback dampens BTC momentum

    Data from Farside Investors show zero inflows from all asset managers. Even top asset managers like BlackRock, Fidelity Investments and Bitwise recorded no interest from institutional investors.

    This significant development appears to have affected the disposition of market participants toward the leading digital asset.  

    Related
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Could Take Up to 2 Years to Build: Willy Woo
    Tue, 01/21/2025 - 12:57
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Could Take Up to 2 Years to Build: Willy Woo
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The ETF market had closed on Friday with $1.072 billion as institutional players positioned ahead of the pending inauguration. BlackRock, Fidelity and Bitwise led the market performance with $375.9 million, $326.3 million and $208.1 million, respectively.

    This triggered speculation that institutional interests would continue to soar as a new administration came onboard in key U.S. para-state organizations. However, the reality on the market has not mirrored the projection.

    Bitcoin (BTC) hit an all-time high (ATH) of $109,114.88 a day before the inauguration and has been on a downward slope. As of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $103,759.10, which is a 4.18% decline in the last 24 hours. The trading volume has also dropped by 3.35% to $106.14 billion.

    Impact on Bitcoin's future trajectory

    Analysts see this cautious approach by institutional players as likely to impact the upward movement of BTC. They maintain that unless the new U.S. government makes a clear policy statement on the Bitcoin Reserve, the enthusiasm might begin to wane.

    Related
    Bitcoin at $100,000 Is 'Dirt Cheap': NBA Legend Scottie Pippen
    Tue, 01/21/2025 - 12:34
    Bitcoin at $100,000 Is 'Dirt Cheap': NBA Legend Scottie Pippen
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Such a scenario could affect the predictions that have been made by financial experts for the digital asset.

    However, this waning interest from institutional players appears not to have affected retail investors. As reported by U.Today, there has been an uptick in interest from retail investors. These new entrants looking to buy Bitcoin have hit an ATH in specific Google searches about the asset.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 21, 2025 - 14:33
    XRP on Verge of Ultra Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 21, 2025 - 14:30
    Mark Cuban Eyes Launching His Own Meme Coin But With Big ‘Twist’
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MemeX by Phemex: Effortless Meme Token Trading on Solana for Everyone
    Gate Ventures Pledges $20M to Support the BNB Incubation Alliance (BIA)
    The 13th Global Edition of CYSEC QATAR 2025 to Gather 500+ Global Experts in Cybersecurity to Strengthen Qatar’s Future
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETF: $0 Inflow Reshaping BTC Price Outlook
    XRP on Verge of Ultra Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Mark Cuban Eyes Launching His Own Meme Coin But With Big ‘Twist’
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD