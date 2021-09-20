Bitcoin Drops Below $43,000 But Is Gradually Recovering

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Within a few hours today, the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, lost another 5% of its market value, dropping from the $44,700 zone down to the $42,500 area.

By now, however, BTC has begun to reclaim its losses gradually and is trading at $44,036, having risen from $43,600 within minutes.

Earlier today, it was reported that the crypto market had been hit by the situation on the Chinese real estate market. The second-largest real-estate company, Evergrande Real Estate Group, saw its share price plunge by almost 30% overall. That pushed down Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to a 52-day low that resonated on the global market as well, including the cryptocurrency one.

As stated by Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu, Evergrande had debts worth almost $2 trillion.