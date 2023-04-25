Bitcoin Divide: Whales Accumulate While Little Fish Swim Away

Tue, 04/25/2023 - 09:21
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin whales are accumulating while smaller holders are panic-selling
Bitcoin Divide: Whales Accumulate While Little Fish Swim Away
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Bitcoin market has experienced a sharp divide in recent weeks as Bitcoin's biggest whales, those with more than 10,000 BTC, have been actively accumulating the digital currency.

Meanwhile, smaller investors and holders of lesser amounts of Bitcoin have been selling their holdings.

This observation was shared on Twitter by crypto analyst Hoss, who highlighted the striking contrast in behavior among different types of investors, citing blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.

Glassnode is responsible for determining the accumulation patterns of whale accounts, which are categorized by the number of Bitcoins they hold. They do this by analyzing on-chain data, which records transactions on the blockchain network. This allows Glassnode to identify and track the activity of these so-called whales, providing valuable insights into their trading behavior.

Hoss's tweet shared a chart that showed blue areas indicating accumulation phases by deep-pocketed accounts holding more than 10,000 Bitcoins. At the same time, smaller holders, such as retail investors, have been jumping ship.

This disparity suggests that major investors may have a different view on Bitcoin's future price performance, and it remains to be seen which side will end up being correct.

The largest cryptocurrency keeps trading below the $28,000 level.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

