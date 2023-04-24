Floki Inu Joins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu on Binance.US

Binance.US, the American subsidiary of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has listed Floki Inu (FLOKI) on its platform

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US has added Floki Inu (FLOKI) to its trading platform. FLOKI has now joined the ranks of popular meme-inspired cryptocurrencies Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The Floki Inu team announced the news on its official Twitter account, touting the listing as a "MASSIVE" step that legitimizes its presence in the market and solidifies its place alongside DOGE and SHIB in the "memecoin trilogy."

The meme coin is up a whopping 49% on the announcement.

Binance.US is the American arm of Binance, the world's largest and most recognized cryptocurrency exchange.

The platform offers a secure and regulated environment for trading various cryptocurrencies, ensuring compliance with U.S. regulations.

With the addition of Floki Inu, users of the platform can now deposit FLOKI, with trading set to begin for FLOKI/USD and FLOKI/USDT pairs on Apr. 25, 2023, at 5 a.m. PDT / 8 a.m. EDT.

The listing of Floki Inu on Binance.US is likely to boost the token's visibility and credibility within the cryptocurrency community.

By joining Dogecoin and Shiba Inu on one of the world's most trusted exchanges, Floki Inu has taken a significant step forward in gaining recognition as a legitimate and noteworthy memecoin.

Floki Inu can also be found on various other prominent exchanges. These include KuCoin, where the FLOKI/USDT and FLOKI/USDC trading pairs are offered