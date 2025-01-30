Advertisement
    'Bitcoin Didn't Win This': Top Satoshi Candidate Reacts to El Salvador's U-Turn

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin did not win in El Salvador, according to legendary Bitcoin developer Peter Todd
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 20:00
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Canadian Bitcoin developer Peter Todd, who gained mainstream prominence last year after being identified as Satoshi Nakamoto in a controversial HBO documentary, has opined that Bitcoin "did not win" in El Salvador after the country's major U-turn.

    "Like it or not Bitcoin didn't win this. You can make an argument that El Salvador won, by getting a better deal from the IMF than they otherwise would have. But Bitcoin did not," he said. 

    Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that El Salvador had amended its Bitcoin laws in order to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

    From now on, the country's businesses are no longer required to accept the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Last month, El Salvador agreed to gradually wind down the Chivo Bitcoin wallet. 

    On top of that, the Central American country will also stop accepting taxes in Bitcoin. 

    El Salvador made history back in 2021 by becoming the very first nation to adopt the original cryptocurrency as a legal tender. 

    Such a trailblazing move was widely celebrated within the cryptocurrency community, but Salvadorans were very reluctant to adopt Bitcoin. 

    Despite bending the knee to the IMF, El Salvador will keep buying the largest cryptocurrency. However, Bitcoiners admit that this will have no impact on Salvadorans.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News #El Salvador
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

