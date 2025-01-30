Advertisement
    Bitcoin Reclaims $105K Despite Fed's Hawkishness

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin is now trading above the $105,000 level
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 5:21
    Bitcoin Reclaims $105K Despite Fed's Hawkishness
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has managed to reclaim the $105,000 level despite the Federal Reserve's hawkishness. 

    As noted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, the market has not been phased by Jerome Powell and the Fed's decision not to cut interest rates. 

    The fact that Bitcoin is not fully mirroring the performance of tech stocks could be interpreted as a bullish sign. 

    "The most historic bull cycles in crypto have come when there is minimal reliance on world stock markets," the firm added. 

    More hawkishness? 

    As reported by U.Today, the Fed said that the level of inflation was "somehow elevated."

    Chairman Powell reaffirmed the 2% inflation target goal while also noting that the Fed does not have to wait for this target to be reached in order to start cutting rates. 

    Economist Joseph Brusuelas has noted that "overnight index swaps investors are interpreting Powell's comments and presser as hawkish." He has added that the probability of rate cuts this year has declined. 

    Traders now believe that the Fed might not opt for another rate cut until June.  

    Polymarket bettors currently see the implementation of just two rate cuts in 2025 as the most probable scenario. 

    There's currently an 82% probability of the Fed holding rates steady after the next meeting that is slated to take place in March.  

    Powell's bullish comment 

    However, Powell also stated that banks are "perfectly able" to serve cryptocurrency customers if they manage risks. This remark has likely contributed to the recent price jump after making waves on social media. 

    Earlier this month, the new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) administration ditched the SAB121, which makes it possible for banks to custody crypto assets with fewer hurdles. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

