Breaking: Bitcoin Reserve Proposal to Be Assessed by Czech Central Bank

The board of the Czech National Bank (CNB) has approved a proposal to assess diversifying its assets with Bitcoin.
The announcement says that the bank's reserve management strategy has been leaning toward diversification over the past two years.
After analyzing the proposal, the bank will decide whether or not it should have exposure to the flagship cryptocurrency.
Notably, the proposal, which was recently put forward by Ales Michl CNB Governor Ales Michl, has been approved despite facing criticism from Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura. Earlier today, Stanjura opined that Bitcoin might not be a sustainable means of diversification due to its high volatility.
Meanwhile, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has expressed confidence that Bitcoin would not enter the reserves of any central bank within the EU.
