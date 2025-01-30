Advertisement
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reserve Proposal to Be Assessed by Czech Central Bank

    Alex Dovbnya
    The Czech National Bank (CNB) has agreed to assess the feasibility of making Bitcoin part of its reserve assets
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 16:02
    The board of the Czech National Bank (CNB) has approved a proposal to assess diversifying its assets with Bitcoin. 

    The announcement says that the bank's reserve management strategy has been leaning toward diversification over the past two years. 

    After analyzing the proposal, the bank will decide whether or not it should have exposure to the flagship cryptocurrency. 

    Notably, the proposal, which was recently put forward by Ales Michl CNB Governor Ales Michl, has been approved despite facing criticism from Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura. Earlier today, Stanjura opined that Bitcoin might not be a sustainable means of diversification due to its high volatility. 

    Meanwhile, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), has expressed confidence that Bitcoin would not enter the reserves of any central bank within the EU. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

