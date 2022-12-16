Bitcoin Developing “Three Blind Mice” Trading Pattern, Peter Brandt Says. Here’s What It Means

Fri, 12/16/2022 - 18:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Commodity trader Peter Brandt has posted a mysterious chart pattern, and no one is seemingly capable of deciphering it
Bitcoin Developing “Three Blind Mice” Trading Pattern, Peter Brandt Says. Here’s What It Means
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, trader Peter Brandt has warned cryptocurrency traders that Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has formed the “three blind mice” chart pattern.

BTC
Image by @PeterLBrandt

Even though some of Brandt’s followers assumed that he just made up the name of the chart construction, the commodity trader has repeatedly used the term in the past to describe what appears to be a continuation pattern. 

Notably, the cryptocurrency trader tweeted about the “famous six-blind-mice signal” back in April 2020. Back then, the world’s largest cryptocurrency was gearing up for a massive bull run that started a few months after Brandt shared that chart analysis. 

Related
SHIB Rival BabyDoge Hits New Milestone, Leaving Shiba Inu Behind
The construction outlined spotted by Brandt appears to be similar to the "three black crows" pattern, but that pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied red candles. This is not the case on the chart shared by Brandt. The "three white soldiers" pattern is the opposite of the "three black crows" chart construction, which has three long-bodied green candles. 

Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin dropped to an intraday low of $16,743 on the Bitstamp exchange after Mazars, the French financial auditing firm behind Binance's proof-of-reserves (PoR) audit, abruptly halted all crypto work. 

The cryptocurrency market remains down 75.64% from its all-time peak of $69,044. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Rival BabyDoge Hits New Milestone, Leaving Shiba Inu Behind
12/16/2022 - 16:11
SHIB Rival BabyDoge Hits New Milestone, Leaving Shiba Inu Behind
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Manchester United Launches Tezos-Powered NFT
12/16/2022 - 15:59
Manchester United Launches Tezos-Powered NFT
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image This XRP Ledger Coin Is up 25% in Week, What's Known About onAVAX (OVX)?
12/16/2022 - 15:49
This XRP Ledger Coin Is up 25% in Week, What's Known About onAVAX (OVX)?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev