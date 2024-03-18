Advertisement
Bitcoin: Crucial Fed Decision for Future BTC Price to Be Announced This Week, Here's Catch

article image
Yuri Molchan
Major Fed announcement to be made in few days, and it can impact future trajectory of BTC price
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 11:30
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Contents
Prominent Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu, who often shares an insider perspective on the cryptocurrency space on X/Twitter, has reminded the community that later this week the scheduled FOMC meeting will take place.

During this event, the U.S. Fed Reserve will make a fundamental announcement that is likely to impact the future movement of the Bitcoin price.

Interest rate decision coming 

According to the tweet published by the aforementioned insider, during a FOMC meeting scheduled for March 20, Wednesday, U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell will announce the Fed's decision on the interest rate.

However, data published by the CME platform hints that the Fed is likely to leave the interest rate unchanged; the probability of this decision is high at 99%.

Here's the catch with the coming announcement

The Fed's interest rate has a major impact on financial markets, including that of crypto assets, and in anticipation of the first rate announcement this year, the cryptocurrency community’s concerns about future Bitcoin price behavior are rising.

Over the past few years, the Federal Reserve has been tightening rates in an attempt to tame growing inflation. However last year, Jerome Powell started hinting that perhaps it is time to begin loosening interest rates. As the date of this announcement drew closer, the Bitcoin price kept rising in the anticipation of the approaching Bitcoin halving, on the high daily BTC purchase rate set up by ETFs and in anticipation of the Fed beginning to cut rates this year.

Traditionally, rate tightening by the Fed impacts the prices of risky assets, including Bitcoin, negatively, and rate loss allows for an inflow of funds into BTC, propelling the price higher.

Bitcoin recovers over weekend

Last week, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached another new all-time high for the month, this time, hitting $73,750. However, after reaching such a high number, BTC suddenly reversed to show a 12% correction and hit $64,908 on Sunday.

By now, the BTC price has staged a 5% recovery, but it was followed by another 1.31% step down. Bitcoin can now be traded at $67,926 at the time of this writing.

#Bitcoin #Federal Reserve
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
