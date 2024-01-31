Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Steady as Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged

article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Federal Reserve announced it would hold interest rates steady, maintaining the benchmark rate in the 5.25% to 5.5% range for the fourth consecutive meeting
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 19:14
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates steady, maintaining the target rate at 5.25% to 5.5%. 

This decision marks the fourth consecutive meeting without a change in rates, aligning with expectations set by financial analysts and market predictors. 

Bitcoin has exhibited remarkable stability, with its price lingering around $43,451. The cryptocurrency saw a negligible decline of 0.12% following the Fed's announcement. 

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

No Fed pivot?  

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes revealed a cautiously optimistic tone from the Fed, with statements highlighting that the risks to its dual mandate of stable prices and maximum employment are "moving into better balance." 

Despite this, the Fed underscored its vigilance towards inflation risks amid ongoing economic uncertainties. 

The committee reiterated its stance on not implementing any rate cuts until there is "greater confidence" that inflation is on a consistent path back to its 2% target. 

This careful approach shows the Fed's commitment to balancing its response to evolving economic conditions while being "highly attentive" to inflationary pressures. 

Prior to the Fed's rate decision, financial markets exhibited a mix of anticipation and caution, with Wall Street keenly awaiting any signals regarding the timeline for future rate adjustments. 

Despite expectations of a steady rate, the broader context included speculation about potential rate cuts later in the year. This speculative environment was compounded by recent earnings reports from major tech companies, leading to mixed reactions in stock markets and casting a shadow over Big Tech's performance. 

The immediate reaction to the Fed's decision has been relatively subdued, the longer-term implications for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market will likely hinge on the Fed's future policy moves, inflation trajectories, and the overall health of the global economy. 

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

