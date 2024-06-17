Advertisement
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Asks Elon Musk Important Question

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Peter Schiff believes there's an issue
    Mon, 17/06/2024 - 9:13
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Renowned Bitcoin "hater," critic and gold connoisseur Peter Schiff, covered an important issue on X, addressing his comments directly to Elon Musk, regarding rapidly losing followers. Some users suggested that there is a link between Schiff's BTC hate and his account following that trend.

    Schiff posed the following question in his post: "I've been losing 500–1000 followers every night for the past month or so. That keeps me from having more than 1,014,000 followers overall." He mentioned that he gains followers all day, then wakes up in the morning to find that they have vanished.

    BTCUSD
    Bitcoin/USD Chart by TradingViiew

    A conversation about the potential causes of the follower drop was sparked by the X post, which attracted the attention of several users. A few individuals speculated that Schiff's repeated negative statements about Bitcoin might be the reason for the loss. A humorous comment was posted beneath his post, saying it is no surprise that Schiff does not understand Bitcoin. Perhaps people have grown weary of endless "the end is near" apocalyptic takes on Bitcoin. 

    Schiff implied that Elon Musk, the leader of X, might have something to do with Schiff's losing followers. However, it is unlikely that Musk is somehow directly interfering with the follower count on certain accounts. Similar to the Bitcoin market that Schiff criticizes, social media is unpredictable. However, the most likely reason behind Schiff's problem is bots. X is actively fighting spam accounts and different bot farms, which use mass-following tactics.

    Schiff's post reminds us of the complicated dynamics of social media platform algorithms that often confuse people. If you are experiencing a drop in follower amount, it is not necessarily the result of poor content management but rather an action taken by the platform you are working on.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

