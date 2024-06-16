Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 16

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When may sideways trading of Bitcoin (BTC) finish?
    Sun, 16/06/2024 - 15:11
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 16
    The market is trading sideways at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.14% over the past 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to break the local resistance level of $66,350. If it breaks out, the upward move may continue to the $66,800 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. This assertion is also confirmed by falling volume.

    In this case, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $66,000-$68,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. The price of BTC is far from support and resistance levels. Likewise, there are low chances to see sharp ups or downs during the next few days.

    Bitcoin is trading at $66,402 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

