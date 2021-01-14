Bitcoin Core New Version Released: What's New in v0.21.0?

News
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 15:40
article image
Vladislav Sopov
New version of Bitcoin (BTC) node software has been released by Bitcoin Core. It improves mempool performance, adds new RPCs and removes automated wallet creation
Bitcoin Core New Version Released: What's New in v0.21.0?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

One hour ago, at 1:58 p.m. UTC on Jan. 14, 2021, the new version of Bitcoin Core came to existence. It was announced by Bitcoin Core lead maintainer Wladimir J. Van Der Laan on Linux Foundation's forum.

Version v0.21.0 is the first release in 2021: when Taproot?

According to the official changelog of the new release, the most numerous updates are made in terms of network performance, RPCs (in-blockchain commands) and wallet specifications.

Bitcoin Core v 0.21.0 released
Image via Twitter

In this release, the mempool checks whether transactions initiated by wallets and RPCs are broadcasted successfully. Unbroadcasted transactions are announced every 10-15 minutes. Then, some anti-spam mechanisms are implemented: to "dump" a large batch of transactions, the node operator's IP should be whitelisted.

This release brings Bitcoin Core one step closer to the much-anticipated release of Taproot mechanisms: the proposed Taproot consensus rules are implemented without activation in mainnet. Bitcoin enthusiasts can experiment with it in a signet testing environment.

Also, automatically opened interactions with Tor Network now rely on the Tor v3 service instead of Tor v2.

No more automated wallet creation

Also, starting from this release, Bitcoin Core will no longer create new Bitcoin (BTC) wallets automatically. It will load existing wallets and, if specified wallets do not exist, the system will log errors instead of creating new wallets with new keys.

Meanwhile, new wallets can still be created with a graphic user interfacewith the commands "bitcoin-cli createwallet" or "bitcoin-wallet create" in the command line interface or the "createwallet" RPC.

Finally, the 0.21.0 release introduces a brand new type of walletDescriptor Walletsthat has a number of technical differences from the "default" Bitcoin (BTC) wallets.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Bitcoin Surpasses Facebook by Market Cap, Enters Top-10 Biggest Assets
News
01/08/2021 - 11:41

Bitcoin Surpasses Facebook by Market Cap, Enters Top-10 Biggest Assets

Yuri Molchan
article image Top British Bank Bans Bitcoiners
News
01/10/2021 - 11:42

Top British Bank Bans Bitcoiners

Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Took Much Less Than 7% of Gold's Market Cap So Far, CryptoQuant CEO Says, Here's Why
News
01/13/2021 - 14:15

Bitcoin Took Much Less Than 7% of Gold's Market Cap So Far, CryptoQuant CEO Says, Here's Why

Yuri Molchan