'Bitcoin Commitment Fear' Post Published by Michael Saylor, Community Abuzz

Michael Saylor, stark Bitcoin evangelist and cofounder of MicroStrategy juggernaut in the field of business intelligence software, has published a bullish BTC call, addressing it to the global cryptocurrency community.

His X post has a partly psychological, partly practical meaning and it includes advice he offers to Bitcoiners around the world. “Get over your fear of commitment. #Bitcoin,” Saylor tweeted. The image accompanying the tweet depicts a wedding ring with BTC mascots on it.

Saylor publishes Bitcoin-themed tweets like this on a daily basis, without taking rest even over the weekend. This week, BTC has exceeded the $61,000 price level four times, and then was forced to drop, leaving it behind. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $61,195 after a large green candle on a daily chart.

The “commitment” part of his latest tweet may refer to his constant statements about MicroStrategy’s plans to hold the Bitcoin they have been buying since August 2020 for a minimum of 10 years and then, perhaps, even “forever.”

The Bitcoin supply limited to 21 million (from which more than 19 million have been mined already) and the high scarcity level signified by this hints that Saylor may believe that Bitcoin price is going to rise “forever” too. He made it clear in his tweet published on Thursday: “By my calculations, bitcoin is going up forever.”

The crypto community on X responded to Saylor’s post with a great deal of enthusiasm, supporting his bullish attitude toward Bitcoin.