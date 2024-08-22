Michael Saylor Issues Surprising Bitcoin Message as BTC Surpasses $61,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and cofounder of MicroStrategy, has taken to his profile on the X social media platform (famous as Twitter in the past) to share an unexpected philosophical message about BTC with his multi-million audience.

This happened while the world’s flagship cryptocurrency managed to regain the $61,000 level and then surpass $61,390.

Bitcoin hits $61,000, Saylor reacts

Michael Saylor showed his reaction to Bitcoin's recovery by calling BTC “an answer” to the question: “If Bitcoin isn’t the answer, you’re asking the wrong question.” This statement was apparently, again, aimed at underscoring Bitcoin’s superiority over other assets and fiat currencies.

Over the last 24 hours, BTC has twice managed to recapture the $61,000 level and go well above it. However, the bears keep pushing Bitcoin down. The first growth, which happened between Wednesday and Thursday, allowed BTC to rise from $59,374 to the $61,830 level. Then it sharply declined back to $60,174.

The second price surge took place today, as Bitcoin rose from the above-mentioned price mark to the $61,300 zone. Currently, BTC is changing hands at $60,950 after a minor decline.

"Trillion USD reason" to buy Bitcoin from Kiyosaki

As reported earlier, investment expert and author of the bestselling book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, published a tweet about Bitcoin. In that message, he provided a “trillion US dollar reason” to start (or continue) buying the world’s largest digital currency.

Kiyosaki referred to the constantly growing U.S. national debt, which expands by approximately $1 trillion “every 100 days.” Therefore, he recommended buying Bitcoin, gold, and silver – assets that can act as safe haven investment tools during times of high inflation and currency debasement which, as many economists point out, is happening in the U.S. at the moment, while the government keeps printing money and increasing the national debt.

Earlier this year, Kiyosaki predicted that Bitcoin would reach the astounding $350,000 price level, having increased his bet from $100,000 by September. He made a disclaimer, though, that the August BTC prediction was more his wish than a prediction. It was not the highest price prediction made recently, though. CEO of JAN3 Samson Mow expects Bitcoin to hit $1 million within a year from now, according to his recent tweets.