    Michael Saylor Issues Surprising Bitcoin Message as BTC Surpasses $61,000

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    'If Bitcoin isn't the answer, you're asking the wrong question,' Michael Saylor
    Thu, 22/08/2024 - 14:33
    'If Bitcoin isn't the answer, you're asking the wrong question,' Michael Saylor
    Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and cofounder of MicroStrategy, has taken to his profile on the X social media platform (famous as Twitter in the past) to share an unexpected philosophical message about BTC with his multi-million audience.

    This happened while the world’s flagship cryptocurrency managed to regain the $61,000 level and then surpass $61,390.

    Bitcoin hits $61,000, Saylor reacts

    Michael Saylor showed his reaction to Bitcoin's recovery by calling BTC “an answer” to the question: “If Bitcoin isn’t the answer, you’re asking the wrong question.” This statement was apparently, again, aimed at underscoring Bitcoin’s superiority over other assets and fiat currencies.

    Over the last 24 hours, BTC has twice managed to recapture the $61,000 level and go well above it. However, the bears keep pushing Bitcoin down. The first growth, which happened between Wednesday and Thursday, allowed BTC to rise from $59,374 to the $61,830 level. Then it sharply declined back to $60,174.

    The second price surge took place today, as Bitcoin rose from the above-mentioned price mark to the $61,300 zone. Currently, BTC is changing hands at $60,950 after a minor decline.

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names 'Trillion Dollar' Reason to Buy Bitcoin
    Thu, 08/22/2024 - 08:02
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names 'Trillion Dollar' Reason to Buy Bitcoin
    Yuri Molchan

    "Trillion USD reason" to buy Bitcoin from Kiyosaki

    As reported earlier, investment expert and author of the bestselling book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, published a tweet about Bitcoin. In that message, he provided a “trillion US dollar reason” to start (or continue) buying the world’s largest digital currency.

    Kiyosaki referred to the constantly growing U.S. national debt, which expands by approximately $1 trillion “every 100 days.” Therefore, he recommended buying Bitcoin, gold, and silver – assets that can act as safe haven investment tools during times of high inflation and currency debasement which, as many economists point out, is happening in the U.S. at the moment, while the government keeps printing money and increasing the national debt.

    Earlier this year, Kiyosaki predicted that Bitcoin would reach the astounding $350,000 price level, having increased his bet from $100,000 by September. He made a disclaimer, though, that the August BTC prediction was more his wish than a prediction. It was not the highest price prediction made recently, though. CEO of JAN3 Samson Mow expects Bitcoin to hit $1 million within a year from now, according to his recent tweets.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

