Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Predicts Crypto Will Be Trading Higher This Year

Thu, 04/06/2023 - 09:00
Alex Dovbnya
Prominent cryptocurrency investor Mike Novogratz predicts bullish future for Bitcoin, citing regional banking crisis and United States debt situation as catalysts for its rise
In a recent Fox Business interview, prominent cryptocurrency advocate and investor Mike Novogratz predicted that Bitcoin would continue to trade higher this year. Novogratz cited the regional banking crisis and the debt "orgy" in the U.S. as catalysts for the rise.

He also expressed his belief that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this year, which could serve to further boost cryptocurrency markets.

Novogratz attributed the strength of Bitcoin's performance to the recent banking crisis. He also discussed the potential impact of interest rates, asserting that they may have already been raised too much.

The investor forecasted that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates by midsummer, a move that could potentially benefit the cryptocurrency market. Novogratz likened Bitcoin to digital gold, suggesting that as gold prices rise, so too will the value of Bitcoin. He stated, "The Bitcoin market 'smells' that."

Despite facing numerous challenges, such as the Wells notice received by Coinbase, Bitcoin has demonstrated resilience and maintained substantial growth this year, Novogratz noted.

