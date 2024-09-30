Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Flexes 1,325% Gain in Viral 'Hodl On' Post

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, CEO of software manufacturing giant MicroStrategy and well-known Bitcoin bull, shattered Monday's calm in the crypto space with a new viral post. Entitled "Hodl On," the MicroStrategy chief posted an infographic showing the price performance of various assets such as BTC, MSTR stock and the S&P 500 since the software provider adopted the Bitcoin strategy on Aug. 20.

Advertisement

As you can see, the best performing asset over a four-year period was Microstrategy stock, which Saylor's chart shows has risen 1,325%. The second best asset was the cryptocurrency itself, which guaranteed its holders a 451% return on their investment.

Since the summer of 2020, the price of Bitcoin managed to make it to a new all-time high at $69,000, fell to $15,500 amid the collapse of FTX and made it back to a new high at $74,000.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the performance of the major U.S. stock market index, the S&P 500, was "only" up 71%. Few people will argue that this is not a lot over the span of four years, but compared to MSTR and BTC, it still does not seem like much.

No worries for Michael Saylor

Saylor's post is not intended to boast but rather to confirm his bullish stance on the major cryptocurrency. Over the course of the last four days, the price of Bitcoin has made it back above $65,000, but the weekend pump ended with a decline back to $63,500.

Such an action, although not that dramatic in percentage changes, worried traders, who now raise the possibility for BTC to test key levels lower at $62,300 and even lower at $58,000.

If this will be the scenario for Bitcoin in the near future is an open question, but as can be judged from the new post, for Michael Saylor, small time frames do not matter.