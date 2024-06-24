Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sees $630 Million Outflows Amid Crypto Bloodbath

    Mushumir Butt
    Bitcoin's troubles continue as bearish sentiment prevails on market
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 13:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sees $630 Million Outflows Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Bitcoin (BTC) has witnessed massive outflows amid the ongoing crypto bloodbath. Per the CoinShares Research Blog, Bitcoin saw $630 million in outflows this past week. While this has raised concerns in the community, the situation seems to be getting worse.

    Collectively, the digital asset investment products saw $584 million in outflows. Notably, this was  a second consecutive week of outflows seen in the market. This dramatic fall in digital asset investment products comes amid macroeconomic concerns.

    Investors appear to be worried about the upcoming decision of the FED regarding interest rate cuts. There is negative sentiment on the market as investors have started to ignore risk assets like Bitcoin and altcoins.

    Ethereum (ETH), the leading altcoin on the market, has also seen $58 million in outflows this past week. This negative trend for ETH is crucial as it highlights how traders have turned bearish for the broader market.

    Bitcoin price collapse

    Amid these huge outflows for digital asset investment products, the price of Bitcoin also collapsed today. The BTC price has plummeted 4.80% to $61,184, per CoinMarketCap. This is a concerning situation as the leading cryptocurrency has failed to surge significantly after the recent halving event. 

    Many were expecting a huge rally after the Bitcoin halving event. Historic patterns suggest BTC continues to surge after these events. However, the market has not witnessed this trend this time around.

    Although bearish sentiment prevails on the market, some still suggest that Bitcoin does not ignite a rally right after the halving. They anticipate that Bitcoin will take time, and it may start this anticipated rally in the long term.

    Notably, today’s Bitcoin crash comes amid the latest statement from defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox. The statement revealed that the exchange is going to start repayments of stolen assets to its users from next month. These repayments will be done in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

