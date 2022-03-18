Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 18

Price Analysis
Fri, 03/18/2022 - 13:12
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has the time arrived for Bitcoin (BTC) to start rising?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The growth of the cryptocurrency has been stopped, and most of the coins are again in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above $41,000 from the first attempt, falling by 1.42% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price is located between the local levels—the support at $39,355 and the resistance at $41,467. The sideways trading is also supported by low trading volumes, which means that none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

Related
BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and AVAX Price Analysis for March 16

In this case, the more likely short-term scenario is continued trading in the range of $40,000-$41,000.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, the situation is similar as the action is taking place in a wide range. Until the rate is above the vital $40,000 mark, bulls remain more powerful than bears and have the chance for a possible upward move. If that happens, followed by a return to $41,000, there is a possibility to see the test of $45,000 within the next few weeks.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, nothing crucial has changed. The volatility is going down, as well as the trading volume. Neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment as the rate is in the middle of the channel. Only a slight rise to $44,000 can be a prerequisite for further growth.

Bitcoin is trading at $40,397 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image $4.9 Billion in DOGE Held by Robinhood Now: Details
03/18/2022 - 16:31
$4.9 Billion in DOGE Held by Robinhood Now: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Head of Fake United Nations Affiliate Convicted of Crypto Fraud
03/18/2022 - 16:30
Head of Fake United Nations Affiliate Convicted of Crypto Fraud
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for March 18
03/18/2022 - 16:15
DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for March 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk