BTC, XRP and LUNA Price Analysis for March 17

Price Analysis
Thu, 03/17/2022 - 15:05
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coin can show the biggest growth soon?
BTC, XRP and LUNA Price Analysis for March 17
Despite the recent fall, bulls have managed to seize the initiative as most of the coins are in the green zone. LUNA is the only exception to the rule, going down by 0.56%.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday, growing by only 0.32%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) has showed sharp growth against increased trading volume. Bulls have fixed above $40,000 and are currently trying to get to the $41,000 mark.

If they can do it by the end of the day, one can expect a further upward move to the resistance at $45,478 until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $40,991 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the main gainer today from our list, growing by 2.53% over the last day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has continued the growth after it successfully bounced off the $0.75 mark. At the moment, the price is slightly approaching $0.80, which is crucial in terms of mid-term growth.

If the daily candle fixes around this mark and the trading volume increases, there is the potential to see the test of the blue resistance level soon.

XRP is trading at $0.7938 at press time.

LUNA/USD

Unlike other coins, LUNA could show the same growth, going down by 0.32%.

LUNA/USD chart by TradingView
LUNA/USD chart by TradingView

Even though LUNA is trading closer to the resistance level than to the support level, it could not fix above $90 yet. Thus, the trading volume has decline, which means that the coin needs to accumulate more energy for a further move. If buyers can keep the pressure on, they may break the $100 level soon.

LUNA is trading at $87.95 at press time.

