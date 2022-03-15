Original U.Today article

BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for March 15

Price Analysis
Tue, 03/15/2022 - 14:20
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Are there coins ready for a bounceback?
BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for March 15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears keep controlling the situation on the market as most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bulls could hold the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) above $39,000 for a long time. The decline since yesterday has accounted for 0.74%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Nothing has changed so far from the mid-term point of view, as the rate of BTC remains trading in the channel, accumulating power for a further sharp move. The bearish scenario may become relevant again if the the drop continues to $38,000.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 13

However, if buyers can seize the iniatiave and try again to fix above the $39,000 mark, the rise may return BTC to the zone of the most liquidity around $42,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,660 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the main loser today as the decline of the meme coin has constituted 2.96% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE is looking bearish as the price is getting closer to the support level at $0.1065 on the daily chart. If the drop continues and the daily candle closes below the mentioned mark or around it, there is a high possibility to see the decrease below the important mark of $0.10.

Related
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 12

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1117 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is following the price action of DOGE with a price decrease since yesterday of 2%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View
SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

SHIB is the on its way to its support level at $0.00002071. The trading volume is going down, which means that bears might find it difficult to break the level from the first attempt. However, if they keep pusing the rate more profoundly, a breakout may be a prerequiste for a test of the next support level at $0.00001704 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002145 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SHIB Accepting AMC Chain Buys Gold Mine: Details
03/15/2022 - 16:49
SHIB Accepting AMC Chain Buys Gold Mine: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/15/2022 - 16:06
EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to 35% But Whales Are Undeterred: Details
03/15/2022 - 15:57
Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to 35% But Whales Are Undeterred: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide