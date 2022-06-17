ADA, BNB, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 17

Original U.Today article

Has the time arrived to buy back the altcoins market?

Most of the coins are recovering after a few days of decline; however, there are a few exceptions to the rule.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Despite slight growth today, the rate of the native exchange coin is located near the support zone, which means that bears' pressure continues.

Thus, the buying volume is low, confirming bulls' weakness. In this case, the daily candle near the $210 mark might be a prerequisite for a breakout below $200 soon.

BNB is trading at $214.8 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has gained less than Binance Coin (BNB), with a growth of 1.74% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is looking better than Binance Coin (BNB) as the rate is far away from the support level at $0.3974. However, the altcoin could not come back above the $0.50 zone, which means that it has not accumulated enough power for a further rise. Respectively, sideways trading in the range of $0.45-$0.50 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

ADA is trading at $0.4858 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest gainer from the list today, going up by 2.45%.

DOGE is trying to return to the middle of the wide channel after the false breakout of the support level at $0.05134. At the moment, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the price is stuck around the $0.056 mark. All in all, if buyers can hold the support, there are chances to see the test of the $0.060 zone shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.05652 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not follow the rise of DOGE, falling by 0.24%.

SHIB has broken the support at $0.0000907 and formed a new one at $0.00000742. Currently, the price is trying to hold above the $0.0000080 mark. If buyers fail to do that, one can expect a continued drop to $0.0000075 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000815 at press time.