Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 13

Thu, 07/13/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When will rate of Bitcoin (BTC) be ready to grow?
The market is trading side ways, as the volatility of most of the coins has fallen.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.80% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of BTC has set a resistance level at $30,692. At the moment, one should focus on the bar closure. If it happens above $30,600, there is a chance to see a breakout tomorrow.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is neutral as the rate keeps accumulating energy for a further sharp move.

However, until it happens, consolidation in the range of $30,200-$30,800 is the more likely scenario for Bitcoin (BTC).

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar as the rate is not ready yet to grow or to fall. But if buyers manage to get back to the $31,000 zone and the candle closes with a long wick, there is a probability of seeing a test of the resistance.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $30,622 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

